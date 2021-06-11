      Weather Alert

New City Manager coming to Cibolo in July

Don Morgan
Jun 11, 2021 @ 8:41am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Guadalupe County community of Cibolo is getting a new City Manager.

Wayne Reed, the Assistant City Manager of Georgetown is leaving his current post later this month.

The Texas A&M graduate has more than 25 years of local government experience.

He has been planning director for the Town of Berthoud, Colorado, a planner for the City of Arvada, Colorado as well as Denton, Texas.

Reed has held his position in Georgetown for nearly 6 years.

He takes over as City Manager in Cibolo on July 12.

