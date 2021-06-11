New City Manager coming to Cibolo in July

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Guadalupe County community of Cibolo is getting a new City Manager.
Wayne Reed, the Assistant City Manager of Georgetown is leaving his current post later this month.
The Texas A&M graduate has more than 25 years of local government experience.
He has been planning director for the Town of Berthoud, Colorado, a planner for the City of Arvada, Colorado as well as Denton, Texas.
Reed has held his position in Georgetown for nearly 6 years.
He takes over as City Manager in Cibolo on July 12.