NIOSA unveils their 2019 Fiesta Medal

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Night In Old San Antonio has unveiled their 2019 Fiesta Medal.

NIOSA’s Margie Arnold describes the medal as a tribute to the volunteers who make the popular event possible.

“Their very top features a crown. That represents the crowning achievement of the thousands of volunteer hours that make NIOSA happen. Then there is a crystal in the very middle. The sparkle represents the sparkle in the eyes of NIOSA attendees. Underneath that crystal which you can move to the side, there is a red heart. That red heart represents the heart and soul of each volunteer. Whether they come for one night or work all year.”

Arnold is the 2019 NIOSA Chairperson.

The medals sell for 12 dollars. If you want one, just head to the NIOSA office at 227 S. Presa. You can also follow this link to buy yours online.

NIOSA is April 23rd through the 26th.