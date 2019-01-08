NWS issues Dense Fog Advisory for Bexar County By Elizabeth Ruiz | Jan 8, 2019 @ 4:45 AM SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 this morning for Bexar County and surrounding areas. Fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 of a mile or less, resulting in poor driving conditions. Bexar CountyDense Fog AdvisorySan Antonio SHARE RELATED CONTENT Unidentified man found shot to death on South Side road Police: Car theft, abduction cover up; 8-month-old King Jay Davila still missing McManus: Kidnapping of 8-month-old was staged, boy still missing Texas landowners fight Kinder Morgan’s $2B pipeline proposal Bexar County Sheriff Salazar introduces the new Department Psychologist Gunshot victim found dead in apartment complex parking lot