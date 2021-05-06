Online survey ranks San Antonio near the bottom of the list of safe cities in Texas
Photo: Don Morgan/KTSA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Want to stay safe in San Antonio?
A new survey finds two Northwest Side communities to be among the safest in the state.
The home security company Safewise did a state by state analysis and the final results for Texas rank two area cities in the top 10 of safe cities.
Fair Oaks Ranch comes in at number 3 and Helotes ranks number 9. Three other San area cities ranked in the top 50.
Lockhart at 19, Cibolo ranks number 44 and Fredericksburg squeaks in at 49.
San Antonio didn’t fare very well with the survey ranking the Alamo City at number 251 out of 266 cities.
Some good news though. The Lone Star State has the lowest crime rates in the West South Central region.
But the survey found a majority Texans are concerned that a crime might happen to them.
We seem to be a state that is heavy with porch pirates as the crime most Texans experience is package theft.
The city ranking as the safest in Texas is Trophy Club, located near Dallas and Fort Worth.
The least safe according to the survey is Humble, located in Harris County.
Data from the FBI and the Census Bureau was used in the research.