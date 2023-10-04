Police ask for help in identifying two males suspected of assaulting Northside ISD officer

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating two persons of interest who may have assaulted a Northside ISD Officer last month.

It happed September 24 when the officer spotted 3 males who were trespassing at the Northside ISD Aquatic Center.

When they saw the officer approaching them, two of the males jumped in a white colored Ford Mustang. The officer tried to get the car to stop, but the driver steered the vehicle towards the officer.

The officer was hit by the car but did manage to fire a shot as it sped away.

The male that did not get in the car was taken into custody but police are still looking for the other two.

Images from surveillance cameras at the aquatic center have been released and police are hoping someone can identify the pair.

If you recognize them, get in touch with the San Antonio Police Department.

The officer who was hit by the car has recovered.