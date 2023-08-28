KTSA KTSA Logo

Police ask for help in locating missing San Antonio man

By Don Morgan
August 28, 2023 5:52AM CDT
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA NEWS) — San Antonio Police are trying to locate a missing man and are hoping you can help find him.

68 year-old Juan Valdez was last seen at around 10:30 Sunday morning in the 1700 block of West French Place.

Juan is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has a diagnosed cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have seen Juan or know where he is, call the SAPD’s missing persons unit at 210-207-7579.

