Police ask for help in the search for a missing woman

Don Morgan
Jun 1, 2020 @ 4:42am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

53 year old Dep Ngyuen has been missing since early Sunday.

She was last seen on the 700 block of North New Braunfels.

Ngyuen is 5 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder length black hair.

Anyone with information can contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

