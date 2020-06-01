Police ask for help in the search for a missing woman
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.
53 year old Dep Ngyuen has been missing since early Sunday.
She was last seen on the 700 block of North New Braunfels.
Ngyuen is 5 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder length black hair.
Anyone with information can contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.