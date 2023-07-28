Police called to Tesla factory near Austin to report of “active attacker”

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A large police presence at Tesla’s factory near Austin.

KVUE TV is reporting that police were called to the giant facility at around 5 A.M. Friday.

Workers inside the factory reportedly received an email stating that there was an “active attacker” and instructed them to “take cover and stand-by”.

Police arrived just after 5 A.M. and began telling those in the area to leave immediately.

It all started as a 9-1-1 call reporting an active shooter in the facility. That call turned out to be a false alarm.

At around 6 A.M., the Travis County Sheriff’s Office told the TV station that they were in the process of clearing the building and deputies haven’t heard any gunshots and found no evidence of a shooter at this time. They will continue investigating and searching the facility.

It was just before 6:30 A.M. when employees were given the “all-clear” and were allowed to go back inside the building.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.