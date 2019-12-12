      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police helicopter makes emergency landing in a schoolyard

Don Morgan
Dec 12, 2019 @ 9:25am
San Antonio Police Department Eagle helicopter. Photo: San Antonio Police Department/Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio Police Department helicopter had to make an emergency landing on the north side last night.

The chopper was on a call when a bird flew into the windshield.

The pilots radioed in that they would have to land right away and the touched down safely at San Antonio Christian Academy on Redland Road.

The helicopter was trucked away for repairs a short time later.

