Police investigate shooting of motorist on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the shooting of a man as he drove along a West side highway.

KSAT-12 is reporting that the shooting happened at around 9:30 P.M. Monday in the 2100 block of SW 36th Street.

That’s where the found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Initial reports are that he was driving on Highway 90 when he was shot by someone in a red SUV.

He managed to drive to the SW 36th Street location where he called for help.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition and the search for whoever shot him continues.