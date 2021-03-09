      Weather Alert

Police investigate shooting under a bridge on the Northwest Side of San Antonio

Don Morgan
Mar 9, 2021 @ 6:02am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for whoever shot a man and left him to die under a Northwest side bridge.

The call came in at around 10 P.M. Monday that a shooting had taken place on Fredericksburg Road.

Police found the man’s body under a bridge near the Westside Creek Greenway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators weren’t able to locate any witnesses but they have collected some evidence from the scene.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

