Police say suspected car thief shot by vehicle owner at San Antonio apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A suspected car thief is in the hospital after he was shot while allegedly trying to break into a vehicle at a North side apartment complex.

It happened at the Roots O’Connor Apartments on North Loop 1604.

San Antonio Police say the owner of the vehicle spotted someone trying to break into his car at around 4 Thursday morning. He tells police that he and his girlfriend went down to the parking lot to confront the man. He says he argued with the man who told him to hand over the car keys.

The car owner says he told the man the keys were in his apartment and that he would have to go get them.

He says that when he stepped back outside, the suspected thief was holding his girlfriend at gunpoint, so he grabbed his own gun and started shooting, hitting the suspected thief three times.

He was rushed to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say they did find evidence of other cars in the parking lot being tampered with and are going to review footage from the apartment’s security cameras to find out the exact chain of events.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still underway.