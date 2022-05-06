Police searching for 71 year old San Antonio man with dementia who has been missing since Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for a 71 year old man who has been missing since Wednesday.
He is Jesus Dominguez-Ontiveros, last seen in the 300 block of Matthews Avenue.
Jesus is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds.
He has brown eyes, brown hair and is missing some teeth. Police say he also suffers from diagnosed medical condition.
At the time of his disappearance he was wearing gray pants and a Texas Longhorns hat.
If you know where he is or have seen him, call the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.