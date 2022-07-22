Police searching for missing 11 year old and 28 year old man believed to have abducted her

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for an 11 year old girl from the Houston area.
She is Imani Stephens and she was last seen at around 1:45 A.M. Friday in Missouri City, a community located Southeast of Houston.
Imani is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and has scars on both of her wrists. At the time of her disappearance she was wearing glasses, a black and gray stripped shirt, multi colored sweatpants and a pair of crocs.
It’s believed she is with 28 year old Daniel Diaz who is 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police believe Imani is in grave or immediate danger and they’re asking anyone who may have seen or know where she and Diaz are to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.