Quarantine over for first group of coronavirus evacuees at JBSA-Lackland

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 20, 2020 @ 7:25am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The 14-day quarantine for the first group of evacuees from China brought to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland is over.

Individuals could be released today if they’re not showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus, but federal officials have not provided information on how or when they’ll be let go.

Ninety-one evacuees from Wuhan, China arrived at Lackland February 7, and they’ve been at a hotel on base with federal marshals guarding the perimeter of the quarantine area. At least one individual was diagnosed with the coronavirus and taken to Methodist Hospital Texsan in Balcones Heights.

A second group of 144 passengers quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan arrived Monday at Lackland.

The Texas Center for Infectious Disease in the South Side , which treats tuberculosis patients, also is being used in the coronavirus response.

