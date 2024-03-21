Report: Attorney for woman accused of giving her son’s bully a drink that made him sick says his client did nothing illegal

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The attorney for a woman accused of giving her son’s bully a drink that made him sick says her actions were not illegal.

Nico LaHood tells KSAT-12 that Jennifer Rossi is innocent of the charges filed against her.

LaHood claims the charges Rossi is facing, were manufactured to fit a circumstance that was never criminal. He tells KSAT that she did nothing illegal, based off penal code analysis and statutes in Texas.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says Rossi is accused of mixing a sports drink with vinegar, lemon and salt, telling her son to give the drink to a boy who was bullying him.

The drink made the child sick, but was not toxic.

LaHood says Rossi is distraught and fears that her nursing career is over but he admits the bullying incident should have been handled in the principal’s office at Legacy Traditional School-Alamo Ranch, and not in the criminal justice system.

Meanwhile, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says he stands by the charges filed against Rossi.

He says “you can’t just take the law into your own hands.”

The case is now waiting for a grand jury indictment.