Right Response: Stay Open

Source: YouTube

We used to define—and signal—resolve by staying open.

War, intimidation and other travails were met by the “Keep Calm and ___” mantra.

Not letting the bad stuff win. Sticking out the proverbial chin, or tongue.

Then came 2020.

Ever since, some people’s gut instinct is to close things, cancel things, because it’s how they signal their faux sensitivity.

What if the Southern universities and schools closed, instead of integrated, in the 1950s?

That’s how today’s college presidents are reacting to these ugly ignorant mobs.

But in another time, brigades of troops deployed to escort each student who belonged there and had the right to be there.

We should have brigades, not closures and cancellations, now.