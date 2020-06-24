San Antonio auto dealerships highlight safety measures
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio area auto dealers are speaking out on the precautions they’re taking during the pandemic.
Dealerships have remained open during the COVID-19 outbreak, they’ve been categorized as essential businesses in order for drivers to get their vehicles serviced or get a new one.
Last week, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said car dealerships along with gyms and bars are the most likely places the increase in cases are coming from.
But Pam Crail, the President of SA Auto Dealers says they’ve seen no scientific evidence supporting the suggestion that auto dealerships are the source for the higher rates of COVID-19.
She says area dealerships have increased safety protocols including social distancing, mandatory face masks and frequent cleaning to keep customers and employees safe.
“We want to assure the community that we will continue working with our membership and city leaders to ensure that the local auto industry does everything necessary to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”