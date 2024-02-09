San Antonio Community Coming Together Beyond the MLK March planned for February 24 and 25 at Pittman-Sullivan Park

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A deep freeze forced the cancellation of last month’s MLK march in San Antonio. But the city has come up with another way to honor the late civil rights leader.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission and the City of San Antonio is announcing an event for later this month.

“City of San Antonio Community Coming Together: Working Beyond the March”, will be a two-day celebration at Pittman-Sullivan Park.

It starts Saturday, February 24 at 11 A.M. and continues Sunday, February 25.

Organizers say the celebration will be a weekend of connection through resources from local businesses and health agencies to learn all about what San Antonio has to offer.

It will also include worship with music, youth activities, and food.