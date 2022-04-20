San Antonio emergency crews respond to several motor vehicle crashes

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police were busy with several motor vehicle crashes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning .
Three of the crashes were fatal.
The first took place at around 10 P.M. on FM 1346 near Loop 1604. That’s where a pickup and car collided head on. One person was pronounced dead at the scene while another was transported to a local hospital with a broken leg.
A second fatal crash was reported at around 1:30 A.M. Wednesday in the 400 block of Callaghan.
A man driving a pickup lost control when his truck hydroplaned and crashed into a utility pole.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was brought to University Hospital for treatment.
Then at 2:30 A.M. Wednesday, a man was going too fast as he tried to take a corner on Pecan Valley Drive near East Southcross. He lost control and slammed into a utility pole. Police say speed and slick road conditions were factors in that crash.
Another crash involved an 18-wheeler that rolled over on the South side.
It was around5:45 A.M. when the truck driver was turning onto the on-ramp from IH-35 to Loop 410 East.
Police say he took the turn too wide and ended up driving onto some wet grass. The truck lost traction and rolled onto its side. The truck driver had some minor injuries and was brought to the hospital to be checked out.
The crash forced police to close the busy on-ramp until crews could remove the truck.