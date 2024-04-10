San Antonio Fire Department: Fires at Northwest side home and North side apartment complex sparked by lightning

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Firefighters believe lightning is to blame for a fire that displaced 12 residents of a North side apartment complex.

The first fire was called in Tuesday night from the 11800 block of Braesview.

Crews say lightning hit the building and the fire quickly spread to the attic.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire but not before it caused damage to four of the units.

No injuries have been reported but, 12 people will have to find a new place to live.

Lightning is also the reported cause of another fire that damaged a home on the Northwest side.

It was called in just after midnight Wednesday from the 5800 block of Trent Ranch.

There were no injuries in that fire and investigators haven’t released information on the amount of damage the fire did to the home.