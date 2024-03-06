San Antonio Fire Department: One injured, several displaced in fire at Northeast Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in the hospital after being burned in a fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex.

The San Antonio Fire Department says they were called to The Maya apartments on Northeast Loop 410 at around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters say one man was injured at is reported to be in serious condition.

Crews also rescued a dog from one of the apartment units.

The fire damaged 6 of the 18 units, meaning those residents will have to be relocated.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.