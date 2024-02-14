San Antonio Fire Department: Southwest Side house destroyed, neighboring home damaged by Tuesday night fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One home is destroyed, another damaged after an late-night fire on the Southwest Side.

FOX 29 reports that the fire was called in at around 11 P.M. Tuesday.

A home on Briggs Avenue was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Efforts to put out the flames were slowed down when firefighters experienced water pressure issues with some of the hydrants in the area.

They were eventually able to get the fire knocked down but the home is a total loss.

A neighboring home was damaged as well.

Firefighters say both homes were unoccupied but, nearby residents report that homeless people had been staying in the houses.

No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.