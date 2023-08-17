KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Fire Department: Three injured in fire at South Side apartment building, cause under investigation

By Don Morgan
August 17, 2023 6:51AM CDT
San Antonio Fire Department: Three injured in fire at South Side apartment building, cause under investigation
Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An early morning fire sends three residents of San Antonio’s South side to the hospital.

Firefighters say they got the call from an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Commercial Avenue at around 3 o’clock Thursday.

The three injured residents reportedly lived in the apartment unit where the fire started.

The man, woman and 4 year-old child were all brought to the hospital but there’s no update on their conditions.

Firefighters made their way through the building to make sure there was nobody still inside as thick smoke filled all 8 units.

They managed to rescue one more resident who was dangling from the balcony. That person was not hurt.

Most of the damage was on the second floor but the first floor has smoke and water damage as well.

Investigators are now looking for the cause of the fire.

 

