San Antonio Firefighters: 1 killed in fire at North Side home

By Don Morgan
January 24, 2024 9:23AM CST
Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An early morning fire at a North side home claims one life.

San Antonio firefighters say they got the call from the 1600 block of San Angelo Boulevard at around 4:30 Wednesday.

They arrived to find flames shooting from the back of the home. Crews found a man inside the bulding who was rushed to the hospital. He later died.

His name and age haven’t been released.

Firefighters say other people who were in the home managed to get out safely.

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.

 

