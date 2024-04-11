KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: 10-year-old hit by ricochet in North Side road rage shooting

By Don Morgan
April 11, 2024 6:28AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 10-year-old boy was hit by a bullet ricochet in a road rage shooting Wednesday night.

San Antonio police say they were called to the 8900 block of Airport Boulevard at around 10 p.m.

A family of 5 was in a SUV on the Loop 410 access road near Nacogdoches when someone in a dark colored Mercedes began driving aggressively towards them.

Whoever was in the Mercedes fired 3 or 4 shots at the SUV. One of the bullets ricocheted and hit the 10-year-old in the leg.

Police say the boy’s injury was treated at the scene and he was able to go home with his family.

Nobody else was hurt in the shooting and police say they haven’t located the Mercedes driver.

KTSA News will update this developing story when more details are released.

