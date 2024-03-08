KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: 15 detained in what officials call a “possible human smuggling operation” on the West Side

By Don Morgan
March 8, 2024 6:59AM CST
Police car with flashing lights on at night.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several people have been detained as police break-up a suspected human smuggling operation in San Antonio.

KSAT-12 reports that police arrived at a home in the 2700 block of Buena Vista Street at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police haven’t released much information but did say at least 15 people, all in their 20’s and 30’s, are in custody with one of them sent to a local hospital.

It’s reported that some of those being detained are human smuggling victims, while others are running the operation.

They’ve all been transported to a Homeland Security facility.

The investigation is in its early stages and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.

