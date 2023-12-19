San Antonio Police: 15 year-old shot during brawl at West Side restaurant, search for shooter underway

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fight involving two groups of teenaged girls that sent one girl to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

FOX 29 is reporting that a brawl broke out at the Denny’s Restaurant on the 7100 block of Northwest Loop 410 at around 3:20 A.M. Tuesday.

Police say a 15 year-old girl and her sister began fighting with another group of girls at the restaurant.

They reportedly attend the same school.

At some point, one of the girls fired several shots in the air, but one of the bullets hit the 15 year-old in the backside.

She was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police tell FOX 29 that the shooter and three other girls jumped in a white or gray colored Hyundai and sped away.

Investigators have shared that they may have found a clue as to the indentity of the shooter through a post on social media and will continue to look for her.

This is a developing story.