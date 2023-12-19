KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: 15 year-old shot during brawl at West Side restaurant, search for shooter underway

By Don Morgan
December 19, 2023 6:28AM CST
Share
San Antonio Police: 15 year-old shot during brawl at West Side restaurant, search for shooter underway
Police red and blue lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fight involving two groups of teenaged girls that sent one girl to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

FOX 29 is reporting that a brawl broke out at the Denny’s Restaurant on the 7100 block of Northwest Loop 410 at around 3:20 A.M. Tuesday.

Police say a 15 year-old girl and her sister began fighting with another group of girls at the restaurant.

They reportedly attend the same school.

At some point, one of the girls fired several shots in the air, but one of the bullets hit the 15 year-old in the backside.

She was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police tell FOX 29 that the shooter and three other girls jumped in a white or gray colored Hyundai and sped away.

Investigators have shared that they may have found a clue as to the indentity of the shooter through a post on social media and will continue to look for her.

This is a developing story.

More about:
Crime
San Antonio
shooting
West Side

Popular Posts

1

Morning standoff with San Antonio police ends, passed-out suspect arrested
2

SAPD Shooting kills 2 at West Side convenience store
3

Castle Hills Police: Hour long chase ends when driver crashes in West Bexar County
4

Republican challenger for Bexar County Sheriff wants to send "Hollywood Javi" home
5

Woman shot dead in Converse, police looking for 2 suspects