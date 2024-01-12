San Antonio Police: 16 year SAPD veteran officer arrested on child pornography charges

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A veteran San Antonio police officer has been arrested on child porn charges.

KSAT-12 reports that Officer Albert Sanchez recently admitted to someone that he was having sex with minors.

That person then called the police and Sanchez was placed on administrative leave during an investigation.

It was while detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit were searching Sanchez’s cellphone that they discovered several pictures of a sexual nature involving minors.

Sanchez was taken into custody without incident.

Police say they will continue investigating the case and that Sanchez has been suspended without pay.

He has been with the SAPD for 16 years.