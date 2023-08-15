San Antonio Police: 31-year-old fatally shoots father during reported mental-health crisis,

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the far Northwest side.

Officers say they were called to the 5900 block of Cliff Ridge at around 3 o’clock Monday morning.

The caller told dispatchers that her son was having a mental health episode.

The woman was not at the home and was on the phone with man’s father when she heard what sounded like a gunshot.

Officers arrived and made contact with the son. He told police that his father was dead, then went outside.

He was taken into custody.

Police then entered the home, where they found the man’s 59-year-old father dead from gunshot wounds.

The son, 31-year-old Austin Velez has been charged with murder.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.