San Antonio Police: 4-year old girl drowns in backyard pool on the Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A tragic end to the search for a 4- year old girl who was reported missing on San Antonio’s Southwest Side.

Police say they got a call from a home on the 9100 block of Ocean Gate at around 8 P.M. from a family reporting the girl was missing.

The girl wandered off during a family gathering and after searching for about half an hour, the family called for help.

Officers discovered the child in an above ground pool in the backyard.

After taking her out of the water, an officer began performing CPR on the child. While she did cough up some water on the officer, the girl died shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital.

Police say they are continuing their investigation.