San Antonio Police announce arrest of 15-year-old in connection with the March 12 murder of Kaitlyn Hernandez

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager has been detained in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl.

Police say the 15-year-old boy had gone for a walk with Kaitlin Hernandez the night of March 12.

He returned home, but Kaitlin did not.

An hour after she was reported missing, police found her naked body under a bridge at Del Oak Drive on the Northeast side.

The medical examiner determined she died by strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Police say they interviewed the boy that night but didn’t have enough evidence to charge him.

But there’s new DNA evidence that ties him to Kaitlin’s death.

Police did not release the teen’s name due to his age.

He’s scheduled for another court hearing May 15.