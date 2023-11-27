San Antonio Police: Argument over money leads to shooting near downtown area, search for shooter continues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It started as an argument over money and ended in a shooting.

San Antonio Police say they were called to El Paso Street near South San Marcos Sunday afternoon.

That’s where the two men were arguing.

Police say one of the men owed the other some money.

At some point, one of them pulled a gun and shot the other. The shooter then took off on a bicycle.

Police didn’t offer a description of the shooter who still hasn’t been located.

The victim was brought to a hospital but there is no update on his condition.