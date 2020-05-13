San Antonio police arrest suspect in murder outside laundromat
Murder Suspect Justin Rodriguez Arrested, May 12, 2020/Photo Courtesy of SAPD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Just hours after a man was gunned down outside a laundromat just west of downtown San Antonio, police arrested the man they believe pulled the trigger.
Gunshots rang out Tuesday afternoon outside the Kwik Wash on West Commerce Street where a man was shot several times. Witnesses told police they saw several suspects in a vehicle.
The victim was transported to a hospital where he died shortly after arrival. Twenty-five-year-old Justin Rodriguez was arrested and charged with murder.