San Antonio Police: Car left abandoned on South Side tracks hit by a train, no injuries reported

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A train has collided with a car that was left on tracks on the South Side.

San Antonio Police say it happened at around 4:30 a.m. Monday on Villamain Road.

Police arrived to find the heavily damaged car had been pushed off the tracks after it was hit by the train.

There were no injuries reported but police are now trying to determine who left the car on the tracks.

Crews remain on the scene as they clear the wreckage and conduct and investigation.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.