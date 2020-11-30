San Antonio Police Cruiser crashes into utility pole, knocks out power on the Southside
Credit: Pixabay
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some Southside residents were in the dark for a while Sunday night after a San Antonio police cruiser crashed into a utility pole.
The officer was driving through the intersection of SW Military and Pleasanton at around 10:30 P.M.
He reportedly became distracted and slammed into the pole which came crashing down onto the street.
No other vehicles were involved and the officer wasn’t hurt but his cruiser has some heavy damage to the front passenger side.
The crash caused some power outages to nearby residents and businesses and CPS crews came out to repair the pole and restore electricity.