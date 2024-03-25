San Antonio Police: Death of man found shot to death in Southwest Side apartment ruled a homicide

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are calling the shooting death of a 60-year-old man at a Southeast side apartment a homicide.

Investigators say it happened Saturday night in the 4000 block of East Southcross.

Officers were responding to a call about a shooting and found the victim inside the apartment.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they were able to take two witnesses in for questioning but at this point, no arrests have been made.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.