San Antonio Police: Drugs found in North Side apartment where a man is shot in the face during home invasion

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after he was shot by someone who broke into his apartment.

According to FOX 29, San Antonio police say the break-in happened at around 11:30 P.M. Wednesday at the Tuscany Park Apartments on Patricia Drive.

What investigators know so far is that after the shooter forced his way inside the apartment, he shot the victim in the face, then took off in a white colored sedan.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, a woman and a child who were also in the apartment were not hurt.

Police say when they found drugs in the apartment while investigating but didn’t say what type or how much.

The shooter is still on the run and if anybody has information that could help police in the search for them, they can call 210-207-7781.