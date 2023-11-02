San Antonio Police: Fatal hit and run on city’s North Side, investigators ask for help in tracking down driver

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was killed in a hit and run on San Antonio’s North side Wednesday night.

San Antonio Police say the man was hit by a driver at around 9 o’clock on Loop 410 near Blanco Road.

The victim hasn’t been identified and there is no information on the vehicle that hit him.

Police say they are hoping someone will come forward with details on the hit and run.

Anyone with information can call the SAPD at 210-207-7273.