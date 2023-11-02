KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Fatal hit and run on city’s North Side, investigators ask for help in tracking down driver

By Don Morgan
November 2, 2023 6:16AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: Fatal hit and run on city’s North Side, investigators ask for help in tracking down driver
Police lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was killed in a hit and run on San Antonio’s North side Wednesday night.

San Antonio Police say the man was hit by a driver at around 9 o’clock on Loop 410 near Blanco Road.

The victim hasn’t been identified and there is no information on the vehicle that hit him.

Police say they are hoping someone will come forward with details on the hit and run.

Anyone with information can call the SAPD at 210-207-7273.

More about:
hit and run fatal
North Side
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Woman shot several times, dies at Northeast side car wash
2

San Antonio Police: Parking lot at The Rim shopping center sealed off after shopper spots grenade, device turned out to be fake
3

Tornado touches down near JBSA-Fort Sam Houston
4

Bexar County Sheriff: Teens suspected of killing woman in drive-by shooting arrested
5

San Antonio Police: Stolen car crashes into North Side gym, search for driver continues