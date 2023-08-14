San Antonio Police: Gun battle between two groups at Northeast Side apartment hospitalizes one, sends bullets into nearby apartments

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A gunfight between two groups ends with one person in the hospital.

San Antonio Police say they were called to the 2100 block of NE Loop 410 at around 3:45 Monday morning.

That’s where two groups of people were shooting at each other.

Police report that bullets were flying throughout the apartment complex, going through apartment walls and windows.

When the shooting was over, one person, believed to be involved in the gun battle, was hit in the leg.

He was brought to a hospital but there’s been no update on his condition.

Police say they don’t know why the groups were shooting at each other. Investigators are searching the area for clues that would lead them to the other people involved in the shootout and at this point, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.