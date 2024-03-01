KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Gunman on the run after shooting on the Northeast Side, victim shot in the face, ran to gas station for help

By Don Morgan
March 1, 2024 5:48AM CST
Flashing lights on a police car.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are searching for whoever shot a man in the face Thursday night.

Officers say they got the call from the 4400 block of Rittiman Road at around 11:30 p.m.

There’s not a lot of information available at this time, but what police tell KSAT-12 is that the victim was able to run to a nearby gas station to call for help. The bullet grazed the man’s face.

Police haven’t provided a description of the shooter, who is still on the run.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.

