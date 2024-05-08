San Antonio Police: Homeless man in stable condition after he was stabbed during argument

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument near a downtown homeless shelter took a violent turn Wednesday morning.

San Antonio police say they were called to West Martin Street, near Haven For Hope at around 1 a.m.

That’s where two men were arguing and one of them pulled a knife, then stabbed the other in the chest.

The victim is in the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police say they know the name of the person who stabbed the victim, who is still on the run, but didn’t release any details.

KTSA News will provide updates on this developing story when more details are released.