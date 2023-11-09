San Antonio Police: Homeless man shot, dies on Downtown Sidewalk, search for suspected shooters continues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for two men who are believed to have gunned down a homeless person in the downtown area.

The shooting took place at around 6:30 Thursday morning under the overpass at Highway 281 and Bonham.

Police say the homeless man got into an argument with two other men. One of the men pulled a gun and shot the victim in the head. He managed to run about 30 feet before collapsing and dying on the sidewalk.

His name and age haven’t been released.

The two men he was arguing with ran away and police say they haven’t been able to locate them.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.