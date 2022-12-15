San Antonio Police investigate fatal stabbing on the Northeast side

MGN image

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 62 year old man.

KSAT-12 is reporting that officers responded to the 8200 block of Perrin Beitel at around 8:15 P.M. Wednesday.

The victim, who had been involved in an altercation with another man, was found on the ground with a stab wound.

The man was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

The victim knew the man who stabbed him but he hasn’t been located.

No names have been released and police have yet to determine what prompted the stabbing.