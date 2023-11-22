San Antonio Police: Man accused of robbing Northeast side bank arrested

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He’s accused of showing a bank teller a sign that read “This is a robbery”, “I have a gun” and “I have nothing to live for”, and now, he’s behind bars.

KSAT-12 is reporting that 41 year-old Anthony Campos was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He’s been charged with robbing a Bank of America branch on Nacogdoches Road November 8.

An arrest affidavit states that after Campos showed the sign to the bank teller, he instructed her to give him all the money from the top drawer, don’t push the alarm and do not give him a tracking device.

Campos reportedly ran off after the employee handed over the cash.

Investigators say they used surveillance video from the bank to track down Campos.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Saturday and police were able to take him into custody Tuesday.

He’s currently being held at the Bexar County Jail.

No word on how much cash he allegedly got away with in the robbery or if any of the money has been recovered.