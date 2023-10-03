San Antonio Police: Man dies in hit and run on city’s South Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal hit and run.

Police say it happened at around 8:30 Monday night in the area of I-35 and South Laredo.

That’s where a passer-by spotted the victim lying in the middle of the road. The man had serious head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it appears someone hit him with a vehicle and didn’t stop.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Police say they do not have a description of the vehicle that hit the man but they are continuing their investigation.