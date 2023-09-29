San Antonio Police: Man hit by speeding car on I-37 dies at the scene, search for driver continues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed and man on I-37 Thursday night.

Officers say it happened at around 8:30 near Fair Avenue.

They believe two vehicles were racing each other when one of them hit a man who was walking his bike along the shoulder of the highway.

Police say the driver who hit the man stopped and spoke to some witnesses, but when they turned their attention to the victim he jumped back in his car and sped away.

The search for the driver continues and a description of the vehicle he was in hasn’t been provided.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, his name hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story.