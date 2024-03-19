San Antonio Police: Man runs into West Side home after shooting a gun while walking down the street, SWAT team is on the scene

The SWAT team has been called out to a West Side neighborhood where a man was reportedly shooting a gun while walking down the street.

San Antonio police tell FOX 29 they were called to a home on Cesar Chavez Way at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

They spotted the man as he was shooting his gun, but he ran into a home before they could get to him.

Police weren’t sure if the man lived in the home so they called in the SWAT team in case there was a hostage situation.

Police say several people ran out of the home and told them that two women were still inside with the shooter.

They told the officers the man was probably drunk and was firing his gun into the ground.

The officers soon found out that the man is having a romantic relationship with one of the females still in the home and she’s the one who let him inside.

Police are still on the scene. They say the man will be charged with illegally discharging a firearm within city limits once they take him into custody.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates when they become available.