San Antonio Police: Man shot and killed during altercation at South Side bar, search for shooter underway

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after he was shot during an altercation at a South Side bar.

San Antonio police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of 210 Sports Cantina & Grill on Southwest Military Drive.

Officers say a fight broke out and shots were fired. The victim, reported to be a man in his 30’s, was hit in the chest and died in the parking lot.

His name hasn’t been released and police are still looking for whoever fired the fatal shot.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.