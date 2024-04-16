KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Man shot in backside during Southwest Side altercation

By Don Morgan
April 16, 2024 5:26AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was shot during an altercation with another man Monday night.

San Antonio police say it happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Hillburn Drive.

That’s where the two men were arguing. One of them pulled a gun and shot the other, hitting him in the backside.

He managed to run to Old Pearsall Road and called for help. he was brought to an area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The shooter ran off and hasn’t been located.

Police haven’t said what the men were fighting about. The investigation continues.

